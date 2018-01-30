Man arrested following lockdown situation at Northwest Louisiana Technical College

One man is in police custody following a situation that placed a Shreveport technical college on lockdown, late Tuesday morning.

Police got the call around 11:45 a.m. to the Northwest Louisiana Technical College on North Market Street.

"What they were told was there was a man armed with a gun involved in some sort of domestic argument with another man and a female," said Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

When officers arrived at the scene, police were told that the man ran into one of the school's buildings. The school was placed on lockdown and evacuated in some places.

Willhite said Police K-9s were on scene to inspect the building. However, he was not located inside.

Police later learned that the man resided at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive. Officers found the man there and he was then taken into custody without incident. Detectives will search the apartment, Willhite said.

"At this point, he is under arrest for aggravated assault, at least," Willhite said.

