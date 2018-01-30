"Stand Down for Homelessness" event to provide services, information

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will be co-hosting a “Stand Down for Homelessness” event, along with Hope Connections of NWLA and Volunteers of America NWLA (Source: Overton Brooks VA Medical Center)

Several Northwest Louisiana agencies are coming together to provide information on resources and organizations to help better the lives of the homeless at an upcoming event.

The "Stand Down for Homelessness" event will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 at the First United Methodist Church, 500 Common Street.

According to a news release, this year's focus will be on employment and legal issues. Visitors will be able to work with local employment agencies and interact with employers.

Medical screenings, assessments, free haircuts, veteran benefits information and a meal will be served.

All agencies at the event will respect the privacy of all clients and will hold information in the strictest of confidence.

Agencies at the event will include Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Hope Connections, Volunteers of America, OBVAMC Health Care for Homeless Veterans and other community partners.

For more information, contact Derrick Smith, OBVAMC HCHV Program Analyst and Stand Down Coordinator, at 318-221-8411 ext. 5051 or 4435 or derrick.smith4@va.gov.

