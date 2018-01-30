Man indicted in slaying of Springhill student-athlete

A Webster Parish Grand Jury indicted a man on murder charges in the death of a Springhill student-athlete.

Joshua Darelle Lewis, 18, of Cotton Valley, was indicted on January 22 for second-degree murder, according to Webster Parish District Attorney's Office.

Lewis was arrested in late November for the murder of Jaylon Thomas, 17, of Cullen.

Lewis reportedly told investigators he had a disagreement with Thomas.

The district attorney's office says Lewis’s bond is set at two million dollars.

Lewis is scheduled for arraignment on February 12.

The penalty for second-degree homicide is a life sentence without benefit of parole.

