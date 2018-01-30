3 arrested for drug charges in Center, TX

Three men suspected of having illegal drugs were arrested after a police sergeant recognized one of them and noticed he was wanted.

Police say it happened on January 26, while the sergeant was patrolling Florence Street when he noticed the suspected who was wanted out of the Center Municipal Court.

When the sergeant turned back to the house the suspect was gone. That's when the officer says he noticed multiple people inside a vehicle making a suspected drug transaction.

A K9 officer was used and got a positive alert to drugs in the vehicle, according to reports.

Police say the sergeant recovered about 9.5 grams of "crack" cocaine and .55 ounces of marijuana.

The three men arrested were Randal Lamar Rushing, Trumaine Willis Bazile and Donald Wayne Moss Jr.

Police say Rushing is currently out on bond for multiple drug-related offenses and Bazile is currently out on parole for drug-related offenses.

