Child advocates: Facebook 'no place' for young children

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids.

In an open letter sent Tuesday to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, more than 100 child experts, advocates and parenting organizations argue that younger children — the app is intended for those under 13 — aren't ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy.

Facebook launched the free Messenger Kids app in December, describing it as a way for children to chat with family members and parent-approved friends.

It doesn't give a child a separate Facebook or Messenger accounts. Instead, the app works as an extension of a parent's account, and parents get controls such as the ability to decide who their kids can chat with.

The charge to remove the app is led by the Boston-based Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, the group includes psychiatrists, pediatricians, educators and the children's music singer Raffi Cavoukian.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.