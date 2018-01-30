SPD to reschedule new patrol bicycles event

Shreveport police has announced that they will unveil its new patrol bicycles and thank the organizations that made it possible on a different day.

It was planned that the Community Oriented Policing Bureau would unveil the new bikes and recognize the organizations that made it all possible, on Tuesday. however, the event has been rescheduled.

The organizations that provided funds for the bicycles are North Shreveport Business Association, Willis-Knighton Health System, First United Methodist Church, Southern Hills Business Association, Dandy Products, and River City Cycling.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.