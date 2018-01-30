LA Congressman invites Bossier City veteran to State of the Union

Rep. Mike Johnson invited a combat veteran to be his guest of honor at the State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Brian Steorts was born at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City and served eight consecutive combat deployments, according to a release from Johnson's office.

The release went on to say after being injured in the line of duty, Steorts created the idea for his “veteran-owned, veteran-operated and combat-veteran-made” company, Flags of Valor, during his rehabilitation.

According to the business' website, the model is based on the ideas that combat veterans deserve opportunity and the belief that “Made in America” still matters.

“I am honored to have Brian join me at the State of the Union," said Johnson. "Not only did he serve our country in combat, but he now serves our veterans by providing them opportunity, employment and fulfillment when they return home."

"I am struck by all that he has accomplished and by his passion and love of all things America. Brian sets a remarkable example for all of us, and I am so grateful to have him join us for this historic event.”

Congressman Johnson is currently serving his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was elected in December 2016 to serve Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District.

