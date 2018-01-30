Two parades scheduled today in Shreveport

Two Mardi Gras parades will be held this weekend on Saturday, Feb. 3. Here's what you need to know regarding road closures, parade routes and detours. Over 60 police officers will be working the parade in patrol cars, on foot, on horses and motorcycles to assist.

30th annual African American History Parade

The first of the two parades will begin at 11 a.m.

This year's parade route will start at the intersection of Milam and Common Streets and will continue eastbound on Milam to Market Street. Then the parade will turn northbound onto Market Street to Texas street. Then the parade will turn westbound onto Texas and will head west until it reaches the intersection of Texas Street at Common Street where the parade will end.

At 8 a.m., in preparation for the parade, these streets will close:

Northbound Common Street at Crocket Street and southbound Common Street at Travis.

Louisiana at Texas Street, McNeil at Milam, Marshall at Texas, Edwards at Milam Street (beginning at the intersection of Lawrence Street (West Boundry) to Milam at the intersection with Spring Street (east boundary). Texas Avenue from Common Street (West boundary) to Market Street (East Boundary).

Closures will include Sprague Street to Douglas Street and Douglas to Milam Street, as well.

Detours will be put in place as follows, beginning at 9 a.m.

Traffic traveling southbound on North Market/Highway 1 from Interstate-220 will be instructed by an electronic message board at the intersection of North Market and North Hearne Avenue for all traffic to detour onto North Hearne Avenue and follow North Hearne to I-20.

Another electronic message board will be located on Market Street before the Traffic Street intersection. If drivers continue into downtown Shreveport, they will see a police officer and barricades that will be set up at the intersection of Travis Street and Market Street.

All traffic will be directed to turn Westbound onto Travis Street. Signs will detour drivers to Pete Harris Drive, where vehicles will be directed to turn south onto Pete Harris Drive. Drivers will see signs to turn west on Abbie Street then south on Allen Avenue.

Traffic will to the intersection of Murphy Street. Drivers will have the option to take the Entrance ramps to Interstate 49 south or Interstate 20 west or continue east or west on Murphy Street.

If traveling on the Texas Street Bridge into downtown Shreveport from Bossier City. Drivers will reach barricades manned by a police officer at the intersection of Spring Street.

All traffic must turn northbound on Spring Street beginning at 9 a.m. Traffic must turn northbound onto Spring Street, beginning at 9 a.m.

In addition, traffic flowing Northbound on Spring Street will not be allowed to turn west onto Milam Street starting at 9 a.m.

Krewe of Centaur Parade

The Krewe of Centaur parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Lake Street and will run south until Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, then the parade will travel west down Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway. Then, the parade will turn southward on East Kings Highway to the end of the parade route on East Preston Avenue.

Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7 p.m on Friday, Feb. 2.

The following roads will close on Saturday during this time:

Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway will close at 8:30 a.m. Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street will also close at 8:30 a.m. Access to Sci-Port will be allowed until 4 p.m. via Lake Street.

At 2:30 p.m. East Kings Highway (both northbound and southbound) at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

At 3 p.m. all streets will close: East Kings Highway at Preston Avenue, East Kings Highway at Youree Drive, Shreveport-Barksdale Highway (including the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge), Clyde Fant Parkway from Milam Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Captain Shreve Drive, Knight Street and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway after the Parade turns onto East Kings Highway.

Lake Street will only be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Parade day, according to Shreveport Police Department.

Clyde Fant Parkway between East 70th Street and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will remain open. Knight Steet will remain open from East Preston Avenue to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Clyde Fant Parkway will reopen to traffic at 7 a.m. on parade day so people can set up on Saturday. Parade-goers will not be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or Stoner Avenue before 7 a.m. on Parade day or set up tents or recreational vehicles.

Any stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents and other items left as space markers prior to 7 a.m. will be moved and discarded by police. Violators are subject to a citation, tow and removal from the parade.

Parade goers planning on attending the parade in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood are reminded to obey all traffic and parking signs and are asked to not block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at various locations along the parade route. Police say it is vital that all emergency vehicles be able to access residential streets and parking ordinances will be strictly enforced.

Violators vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.

Parking on East Kings Highway is reserved for permit holders only. No parking is allowed before 7 a.m. on parade day on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway or the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. No parking is allowed on Captain Shreve Drive.

Restricted parking allowed on residential streets from Albany Avenue to Patton Avenue.

Handicap accessible parking is available at the East Kings Highway Park — also known as the "Duck Pond" — and the Veterans Memorial Park on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. A handicap parking tag or plate will be necessary to gain access.

St. Joseph Catholic Church has a mass at 4 p.m. on Saturday. All those attending mass are asked to place a copy of the church bulletin (The Sowing) on their car's dash to show they are attending church.

Parade Rules

The Shreveport police have listed that each parade has rules to abide by:

No alcohol will be allowed along the parade route.

No glass bottles or containers will be allowed on the parade route.

No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.

No animals are allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except service animals.

No dangerous objects or silly string.

No one may throw anything at a parade float.

Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.

No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be subject to arrest.

No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be subject to arrest.

No ATV’s, side by side, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on any public property along the parade route. This includes the grassy areas along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and city streets. Violators will be subject to citation, arrest, and towing of the vehicle.

