Man robbed trying to buy PlayStation from Facebook connection

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are on the hunt for two men after a sale turns into an armed robbery Monday night.

Police say it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.

The victim told police he thought he had arranged a meeting to buy a PlayStation. When he arrived at the location there were two men and one pulled a gun on him.

The two men took money from the victim and ran off.

Police say one of the men was wearing a black hooded jacket with black pants and a black backpack with a white design.

The other man was described as wearing a brown jacket with jeans and a black ski mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.