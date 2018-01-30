Man robbed trying to buy PlayStation from Facebook connection - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man robbed trying to buy PlayStation from Facebook connection

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are on the hunt for two men after a sale turns into an armed robbery Monday night.

Police say it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.

The victim told police he thought he had arranged a meeting to buy a PlayStation. When he arrived at the location there were two men and one pulled a gun on him.

The two men took money from the victim and ran off.

Police say one of the men was wearing a black hooded jacket with black pants and a black backpack with a white design. 

The other man was described as wearing a brown jacket with jeans and a black ski mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

