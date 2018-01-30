Boarded up Shreveport house catches fire

A nextdoor neighbor called 911 just after 3:30 a.m. when the house in the 500 block of Woodrow Street caught fire. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a boarded-up vacant house caught fire Tuesday morning.

A next-door neighbor called 911 just after 3:30 a.m. when the house in the 500 block of Woodrow Street caught fire.

Firefighters say the blaze was under control in about 10 minutes.

The house reportedly had heavy smoke damage and some fire damage.

Investigators were called to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire.

