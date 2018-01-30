Boarded up Shreveport house catches fire - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Boarded up Shreveport house catches fire

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
A nextdoor neighbor called 911 just after 3:30 a.m. when the house in the 500 block of Woodrow Street caught fire. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) A nextdoor neighbor called 911 just after 3:30 a.m. when the house in the 500 block of Woodrow Street caught fire. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a boarded-up vacant house caught fire Tuesday morning. 

A next-door neighbor called 911 just after 3:30 a.m. when the house in the 500 block of Woodrow Street caught fire.

Firefighters say the blaze was under control in about 10 minutes.

The house reportedly had heavy smoke damage and some fire damage. 

Investigators were called to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire. 

