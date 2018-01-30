3 people, their pets escape from Shreveport house fire

A nextdoor neighbor called 911 just after 3:30 a.m. when the house in the 500 block of Woodrow Street caught fire. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Three people and their pets escaped from a house fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters on scene say a next-door neighbor called 911 just after 3:30 a.m. when the house in the 500 block of Woodrow Street caught fire.

When crews arrived they reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the one-story wood framed home. That's when they noticed the three people and their pets had made it safely outside of the home.

Firefighters say the blaze was under control in about 10 minutes.

The house reportedly had heavy smoke damage and some fire damage.

Investigators were called to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The local Red Cross is reportedly giving temporary assistance to the three displaced adults.

