Taskforce looks to modernize Louisiana gambling laws

A Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Taskforce was recently created in Louisiana to come up with ways to modernize Riverboat Gambling since its legalization back in the early 90s.

Currently, laws state that riverboat gambling must take place on a body of water, but pushes are being made to see the games moved further inland.

David "Rocky" Rockett with the Greater Bossier and Economic Development Foundation recently spoke before the taskforce back in December about what changes he feels are necessary for the economy.

"We have now entered into the digital age where games may be different than what they were 25 years ago," said Rockett. "They may require more space and may require different looks inside the allotted space as it is. Some of the things they'll consider is actually land based. How to get off the river. We've had two 500 year floods in this market over the last two years."

Rockett says while the changes will help grow the economy, right now, there is no talk of actually building any new casinos.

"They're not going to add any more casinos," said Rockett. "But I hope that we find a piece of legislation that could encourage more resort destination type, longer stays, vacation stays, in our market share."

Rockett says the gaming industry is one of the biggest factors to growth in Northwest Louisiana, which competes with gambling in Oklahoma and Mississippi.

He says industries like timber, automotive and poultry are no longer prominent like they were in the 90's, leaving gambling as one of the driving economic forces.

"Here we have an opportunity to look at 6,000 employees that work in this industry in Northwest Louisiana, and I think it's incumbent on us give or take 25 years later what we can do to enhance their competitive nature against some of the casino's in Oklahoma which is taking the market share away from us."

A portion of gaming revenue from riverboat gambling goes directly to things like firefighters, law enforcement and the school board.

"If you want to take it this direction, the state bodies own 25% of this business. So I think it's incumbent on them as a business leader to say how do I enhance what my business does to create job opportunities in this marketplace."

No bill has been presented yet, but the next legislative session will begin on March 12.

