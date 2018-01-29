Authorities say man died after crashing while evading police

Authorities say the man who died in a crash Monday in Marshall, Texas, was trying to escape from police.

The wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Houston Avenue.

Police say 43-year-old Shane Hudson's SUV ran into a van when he failed to stop.

The impact ejected Hudson from his vehicle.

He later died at a hospital.

There was no word on whether the driver of the van was injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety now is leading the crash investigation.

