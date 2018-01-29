2 more men face charges arising from shootout in Natchitoches

BOOKED: D’Angelo Brimsey (left), 19, and Jonathan Robinson, 22, one count each of attempted first degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

The investigation into a weekend shootout in Natchitoches has led to the arrests of two more men.

Online booking records show 22-year-old Jonathan Robinson and 19-year-old D’Angelo Brimsey are being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Each is charged with one count each of attempted first degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

They are suspected of shooting at 25-year-old Gregory Tyler.

He told police he was walking down Rowena Street near Highland Park Drive about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when someone drove up and shot at him.

Police say Tyler also told officers that he shot back at the vehicle, which then fled the area.

There's no report of anyone being wounded by the gunfire.

A resident of the 500 block of Rowena Street die report that a stray bullet struck his home.

Police arrested Tyler on a charge of discharging a firearm in the city. He then was released.

About 8:30 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers found Robinson and Brimsey at a residence in the 1300 block of Lake Street.

