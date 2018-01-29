Family fights off intruder who came in door, then a window

BOOKED: Jeremy Alvin Dittler, 29, of the 500 block of Egan Street in Shreveport, one count each of unauthorized entry and attempted unauthorized entry (Sources: Caddo Correctional Center, Shreveport Police Department)

A stranger walked right in their front door and refused to leave. They got the intruder outside and locked the door. But then he broke a window to get back inside. (Source: KSLA News 12)

You're sitting at home on a quiet Sunday afternoon when a stranger just walks in.

You get him out. But it doesn't end there.

The persistent intruder comes barreling through a window.

A Shreveport family says the crazy chain of events happened to them.

Heidi Gerkin says her front door was unlocked.

"Sure, it was mistake; our front door was open. To be honest, it was a Sunday afternoon and our children were coming in and out and playing. And I feel like my children should be able to play in the yard and come and go in the house."

But someone else also came in and went and came back.

He walked right in the front door and refused to leave.

Gerkin said her husband was able to get the intruder outside and lock the door.

But the stranger then broke a window to get back in and went through her home.

She held him at bay at the back door as her kids got away.

Eventually, Gerkin's husband was able to get the intruder down in their backyard and zip tie him.

Neighbors came over to help until Shreveport police arrived.

Gerkin said her family still is shaken by the experience.

And she has told her children that these types of events, while rare, serve as an important lesson about taking extra precautions and being prepared no matter what time of day it is or how safe you think you are.

"We had talked about what we do if somebody ever broke in in the middle of the night," Gerkin said, referencing a time when their car was stolen.

"Now we are making a plan for what we would do if somebody came in in the middle of the day," she continuted.

"This was 12:30 Sunday afternoon. People coming home from church just relaxing on Sunday.

"It's not a time of day that you think someone will come jumping through the front window of your house and you don't really know their intentions."

The chain of events unfolded on Forest Avenue in the Gladstone neighborhood between Broadmoor and South Highlands.

"We know our neighbors here. I think a lot of times people don't know who their neighbors are," Gerkin said.

"Thankfully, when somebody puts out the all call, people come running. And that's exactly what happened yesterday."

Shreveport police arrested 29-year-old Jeremy Alvin Dittler, of the 500 block of Egan Street in Shreveport, on Sunday afternoon and booked him into Shreveport City Jail on one count each of unauthorized entry and attempted unauthorized entry.

Booking records show he also was charged as a fugitive from Bossier City police.

Dittler now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was transferred then booked at 6:28 p.m. Monday.

Caddo Correctional records show this is the fourth time he's been booked into that lockup.

The first was on a theft charge in December 2011.

That was followed by a parole violation and a charge of being an in-state fugitive in October 2012 then another parole violation in March 2015.

