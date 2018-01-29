Family of man killed by ETX sheriff's deputy speaks out

The family of a 61-year-old disabled veteran killed by a Harrison County, Texas, sheriff's deputy is speaking out about the fatal shooting.

Arther McAfee, whom family members said had a history of mental illness, was shot during a wellness check at his home in Hallsville, Texas, home.

Lorine McAfee admits that her brother and neighbor swung at her and the deputy inside the home.

"I am trying to calm him down ... because people with that type of problem [mental illness] have all kinds of stuff jumbling in their heads at one time," she said in an exclusive interview with KSLA News 12.

McAfee said the deputy used his taser in an attempt to restrain her brother.

"Next thing I know, he's laying on the floor. And that's when I try to help restrain him so he wouldn't be kicking or whatever," she recalled.

"The deputy had the torso part of him and was trying to put handcuffs on him, I don't know if he got the handcuffs on him or not."

McAfee said the deputy then was trying to flip her brother over on his stomach.

"Next thing I know, he pulled the gun out and shot him in the chest.

"He told me to get out. And I said, 'You killed my brother, you killed my brother'."

McAfee said the deputy fired two rounds into her brother's chest.

Arther McAfee later died at a Longview, Texas, medical center.

Citing Texas Rangers' ongoing investigation, Harrison County Sheriff's Office officials declined to comment for this report.

Through a public records requests, KSLA News 12 has learned that Arther McAfee had no weapon during the confrontation.

And the deputy involved, Jeffrey McAndrews Sr., is on workers' compensation leave.

Arther McAfee's family said his funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

