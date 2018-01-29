Progress meeting on old AT&T building held on Tuesday

With a new owner and new tenants, there are plans to rejuvenate the old AT&T facility that has seen very little use in recent years. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

With a new owner and new tenants, there are plans to rejuvenate the old AT&T facility that has seen very little use in recent years.

On Tuesday, members of the Southern Hills Business Association (SHBA) will get a briefing on the progress to transform the facility into a busy place for business for the first time in years.

The meeting is at their headquarters from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will get an update on the progress of this long-term project and what the ultimate goal is for the property.

Over the years, the 50-year old building located on Mansfield Road in southwest Shreveport has seen several changes in ownership before finally closing in 2001.

The current owner, Cordell Properties, has invested $3 million to upgrade this 800,000-square foot facility.

They have several tenants now and hope to attract much more in the coming months and years.

Success for this project means success for much of south Shreveport.

“I would say a couple hundred jobs. I would think 200 jobs would be a really good possibility. It’s enormous. I was talking to one of the firemen, she says she’s been in there and you can get lost in there,” said Beverly Sater, SHBA Administrator.

KSLA News 12 is told the goal is to spend another $6 million in repairs and renovations.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.