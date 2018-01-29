Shreveport felon faces 10 years in prison after guilty plea

A Shreveport felon pleads guilty to illegally possessing a pistol after being convicted of multiple felonies.

Gabriel Jones, 36, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the guilty plea, Shreveport police were executing a warrant for someone else on Aug. 7, 2017, at Jones’ residence.

During the search, police found marijuana in plain view along with a Ruger, model P85, 9 mm caliber pistol, crack cocaine and additional marijuana in the back bedroom closet.

The pistol had a 30 round extended magazine inside it.

The other people at the residence denied ownership of the gun and said it belonged to Jones.

Police searched Jones’ cellphone and found images and data showing the pistol belonged to him.

Jones was convicted on May 24, 2010, of aggravated flight from an officer and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was also convicted on Dec. 6, 2014, in Caddo Parish of possession of marijuana, second offense.

Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The court set a sentencing date of May 10, 2018.

