Parts of Bossier City under boil advisory Tuesday morning

Some people living in Bossier City can expect a boil advisory for Tuesday morning.

The advisory will go into effect for the Barksdale Annex neighborhood at 9 a.m.

It will affect people south of Murphy Street, north of Barksdale Boulevard, east of Airline Drive and west of Barksdale Air Force Base.

The Bossier City Utilities Department will be performing a 20” water main repair near the intersection of Bascom Street and Evans Street.

In order for the repairs to be made, water pressure in the affected area must be reduced.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before drinking it until the advisory is rescinded.

