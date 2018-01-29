Mayor Tyler announces re-election bid, looks back on accomplishments

Going into her 4th year in office, Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler is opening up about what she says are her greatest achievements and upsets so far.

"We've made some strides. And we think that the future is looking bright of course we had challenges."

While no formal announcement has been made, Mayor Tyler says she is running for re-election and that she has kept the platform of promises she ran on.

"I have prayed about it there are some goals that we have set for the city of Shreveport and we'd like to bring those goals to fruition and in order to do that I'm going to need another four years, however, I do plan to run," said the mayor.

Some of those promises included improving the city's infrastructure and boosting the economy.

"We actually assisted 72 new companies last year alone. And we also helped 30 other companies that were already in the city expand," Mayor Tyler stated.

And just last week, the mayor unveiled her plan to fix 82 streets throughout neighborhoods in the city.

"I know that you've seen throughout the city. A lot of orange cones around construction. That's because we're getting things done. We've completed almost 200 street improvement projects. We undertook more than 215 street projects. About $58.6M is what we encumbered and spent on street improvement."

But even with her successes, Mayor Tyler's first term faced some turbulence.

In September, the mayor's bid for to bring a minor league basketball team and build a multi-million dollar facility near downtown was unanimously denied by city council.

"I was shocked. I thought it was going to go down 4-3 in favor at least to take us to the next phase but I will say that if they would have done that they would have been so in rejection of the voices of our citizens," said City Councilman Willie Bradford.

And In November, City Councilman Jerry Bowman Jr. issued a no-confidence letter asking for the mayor to fire the police chief she appointed.

"During that time, I've just lost that confidence that I had that first day, and I'm not alone," said Bowman.

Others cited the city's rise in crime from 41 homicides in 2016 to 50 in 2017 as a call for new leadership.

"We don't know why it's happening but I know what we're putting in place. We already have the best practices in place but we're putting in place some other things. And now we see a trending where we are decreasing crime," said Mayor Tyler.

The mayor says continuing to curb crime will be one of her top priorities this year.

