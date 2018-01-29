Where to find Blue Bell's Mardi Gras King Cake flavor ice cream

The ice cream is cinnamon flavored with cream cheese swirls, cake pieces and sprinkle. (Source: Blue Bell Ice Cream)

A seasonal and popular Blue Bell flavored ice cream is in limited supply and flying off store shelves in Northwest Louisiana.

The ice cream is cinnamon flavored and has cream cheese swirls, cake pieces and sprinkles.

It's Mardi Gras King Cake.

I found some of the @ILoveBlueBell #MardiGras #KingCake ice cream at @brookshires on Kings Hwy! It’s been flying off the shelves. Here is is where you can find it >> https://t.co/BREMNUfyrw pic.twitter.com/Y1gbUGfacv — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) January 29, 2018

A company representative says Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream is being distributed in Northwest Louisiana.

It cannot be found in East Texas or Southwest Arkansas as it is a regional flavor and only available in specific areas.

Outside Louisiana, the ice cream is available in the Brenham, Texas-based company's home city plus nine cities in the area of Beaumont and Galveston in southeast Texas and Mobile, Ala., and Jackson, Miss.



Unfortunately, Mardi Gras King Cake cannot be ordered. The flavor is only available in stores in select locations. — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) January 25, 2018

Many have been wondering where they can find Blue Bell's Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream.

KSLA News 12 crews called a few Northwest Louisiana stores to check availability.

Albertsons:

Shreveport

Southfield Road - SOLD OUT

Brookshire's:

Shreveport

North Market Street - They have it

Mansfield Road - They have it

Line Avenue - Has 1 left

Kings Highway - They have it

West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop - SOLD OUT

Pines Road - They have it

Bossier

Barksdale Boulevard - They have it

Kroger:

Shreveport

Youree Drive - SOLD OUT

Mansfield Road - SOLD OUT

Ellerbe Road - SOLD OUT

Bossier City

Barksdale Boulevard - They have it

Airline Drive - SOLD OUT

Super 1 Foods:

Natchitoches

Highway 1 Bypass - They have it

Dixie Plaza - They have it

Walmart

All Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets in the area carry Blue Bell's Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream, a spokeswoman said.

Call ahead to check availability at your neighborhood store.

Among those with the ice cream in stock are:

Neighborhood Market, 4000 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City

Neighborhood Market, 5700 Shed Road in Bossier City

Supercenter, 1645 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport

Supercenter, 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City

Whole Foods:

East 70th Street in Shreveport - They do not sell it

Locations are subject to sell out. If you know of a store not listed that sells the ice cream, please send email to us at ksla@ksla.com.

Anyone wanting to buy ice cream from a location also can call the store directly for more information.

"We are distributing the flavor to most major grocery stores in Shreveport," the company representative said.

"But the inventory is going fast! All that is available is currently in the grocery stores.

If you miss out this year, there's always next Carnival season.

"We hope to return with this flavor next year and make even more," the company representative said.

