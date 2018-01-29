Where to find Blue Bell's Mardi Gras King Cake flavor ice cream - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Where to find Blue Bell's Mardi Gras King Cake flavor ice cream

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
The ice cream is cinnamon flavored with cream cheese swirls, cake pieces and sprinkle. (Source: Blue Bell Ice Cream) The ice cream is cinnamon flavored with cream cheese swirls, cake pieces and sprinkle. (Source: Blue Bell Ice Cream)
NORTH LOUISIANA (KSLA) -

A seasonal and popular Blue Bell flavored ice cream is in limited supply and flying off store shelves in Northwest Louisiana. 

The ice cream is cinnamon flavored and has cream cheese swirls, cake pieces and sprinkles.

It's Mardi Gras King Cake.

A company representative says Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream is being distributed in Northwest Louisiana.

It cannot be found in East Texas or Southwest Arkansas as it is a regional flavor and only available in specific areas.

Outside Louisiana, the ice cream is available in the Brenham, Texas-based company's home city plus nine cities in the area of Beaumont and Galveston in southeast Texas and Mobile, Ala., and Jackson, Miss.
 

Many have been wondering where they can find Blue Bell's Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream.

KSLA News 12 crews called a few Northwest Louisiana stores to check availability.

Albertsons:
   Shreveport

  •     Southfield Road - SOLD OUT

Brookshire's:
   Shreveport

  •     North Market Street - They have it
  •     Mansfield Road - They have it
  •     Line Avenue  - Has 1 left 
  •     Kings Highway - They have it 
  •     West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop - SOLD OUT
  •     Pines Road - They have it 

   Bossier

  •     Barksdale Boulevard - They have it 

Kroger:
   Shreveport

  •     Youree Drive - SOLD OUT
  •     Mansfield Road - SOLD OUT
  •     Ellerbe Road - SOLD OUT

   Bossier City

  •     Barksdale Boulevard - They have it 
  •     Airline Drive - SOLD OUT

Super 1 Foods:
   Natchitoches

  •     Highway 1 Bypass -  They have it
  •     Dixie Plaza - They have it

Walmart

All Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets in the area carry Blue Bell's Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream, a spokeswoman said.

Call ahead to check availability at your neighborhood store.

Among those with the ice cream in stock are:

  • Neighborhood Market, 4000 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City
  • Neighborhood Market, 5700 Shed Road in Bossier City
  • Supercenter, 1645 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport
  • Supercenter, 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City

Whole Foods:

  • East 70th Street in Shreveport - They do not sell it

Locations are subject to sell out. If you know of a store not listed that sells the ice cream, please send email to us at ksla@ksla.com.

Anyone wanting to buy ice cream from a location also can call the store directly for more information.

"We are distributing the flavor to most major grocery stores in Shreveport," the company representative said.

"But the inventory is going fast! All that is available is currently in the grocery stores.

If you miss out this year, there's always next Carnival season.

"We hope to return with this flavor next year and make even more," the company representative said.

