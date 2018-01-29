Organization to open free tax filing sites

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open ten free tax preparation sites Thursday, Feb. 1. (Source: United Way of Northwest Louisiana)

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open ten free tax preparation sites across Northwest Louisiana starting Thursday, Feb. 1.

These sites will be open to the public through the end of tax season, according to a release from the United Way of Northwest Louisiana.

The release went on to say the VITA program helped keep $8.4 million in Shreveport area residents pockets in 2017.

To qualify for free tax filing through the VITA program, taxpayers must earn less than $54,000.

Volunteer tax preparers are IRS certified with extensive training. They are trained to do simple returns with W-2 and 1099 forms (no itemized or business taxes).

This year, sites can be found in different communities from Shreveport-Bossier to Natchitoches with specific sites catering to active military and senior citizens.

The following locations will operate as a VITA site during the 2018 tax season. People interested in using the services can call the preferred site for hours of operation and schedule an appointment:

Caddo Community Action Agency – David Raines 1625 David Raines Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71107 318-425-2401

Caddo Community Action Agency 4055 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71108 318-861-4808

Carter Federal Credit Union 203 South Main Street, Ste. B Springhill, LA 71075

City of Natchitoches – Housing Authority 536 Culbertson Lane, Natchitoches, LA 71457 318-352-9774 ext. 22

Highland Center Ministries 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71104 318-673-4440

Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church – Creighton Hill 510 High Street, Minden, LA 71055 318-949-5768

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church – Sadies Arms 5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71109 318-426-7832

New Horizons Independent Living Center 1111 Hawn Avenue #A, Shreveport, LA 71107 318-671-8131

Southern Hills Recreation Center -- AARP 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 318-673-7818

Barksdale Air Force Base – (ACTIVE MILITARY) 2nd Bomb Wing Tax Center Barksdale AFB, LA 71110 318-456-4765



If residents prefer to file their own state and federal taxes, MyFreeTaxes.com offers free filing software online.

