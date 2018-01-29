Barksdale to conduct controlled burns

Representatives from Barksdale Air Force Base are letting the public know that they will be conducting controlled burns starting Monday morning.

According to a release from the Public Affairs Division, the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron will do the burns on Barksdale Air Force Base’s East Reservation starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday until Wednesday.

The release goes on to say the burns reduce the risk of a wildfire by removing the underbrush that can cause a potential wildfire to spread quickly.

