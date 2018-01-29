Man to face judge after tip in cold case led to his arrest

A man accused of second-degree murder in 2010 will face a Caddo Judge in a bench trial starting Monday after a tip in a cold case led to his arrests.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, the case remained cold for several years, but three years after the slaying, authorities received a tip that led to evidence that placed 26-year-old Javonte D. Sanders at the scene.

Sanders, of Shreveport, is charged with the November 2010 slaying of 47-year-old Sherri Ann Payton, whose body was found in the bathroom of her Lynbrook Boulevard home in the Hyde Park neighborhood, according to the district attorney's office.

Payton's Pontiac Grand Am was missing but later was reportedly found at a Shreveport apartment complex.

Sanders will plead his case before Caddo District Judge Brady D. O'Callaghan.

If convicted as charged, Sanders faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or reduction of sentence.

