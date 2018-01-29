SPD: Investigators looking for gunmen in 2 separate shootings

Shreveport police are working to track down the gunmen responsible for two shootings that happened about an hour apart Sunday night.

The first shooting was just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive in Shreveport.

Police say two men were arguing with a group of men when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

No one was hurt but four vehicles were damaged.

Police say the two men dressed in dark clothing took off in an old blue pickup truck.

The second shooting was in the Queensborough neighborhood just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the intersection of Lillian Street and Portland Avenue in Shreveport to a report of a woman shot in the calf.

The woman told police she was walking in the area when she heard gunshots and realized she was hit.

No arrests have been made in either case. Police are unsure if the incidents are related.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

