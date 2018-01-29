Class to resume after school closed due to flu outbreak

Extra cleaning staff was brought in to disinfect Donnie Bickham Middle School after it was closed. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Classes are expected to continue Monday morning at a Caddo Parish middle school after a flu outbreak forced the doors to close on Friday.

Extra cleaning staff was brought in to disinfect Donnie Bickham Middle School after it was closed.

Caddo School leaders believe this is an isolated incident and they haven't seen any other extreme cases like this at any other schools.

Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Wood said more than 20 percent of teachers and staff at the school was out sick with the flu or flu-like symptoms.

"We look at what is happening on an individual illness level and what we're seeing at an individual school and whether we can adequately meet the needs of our kids," said Wood.

KSLA also reached out to a spokesperson with Bossier Parish Schools who say they have not had any noteworthy outbreaks of the flu at this time.

