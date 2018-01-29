Jurors acquit man of rape, fail to decide on indecency charge

A Greenwood man was arrested this week for allegedly having illegal sexual conduct with juveniles.

Paul Lee Bedgood, 34, of Greenwood, in May 2016 (left) and November 2016 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Caddo Parish jury recently acquitted a Greenwood man of one sex charge involving two sisters and failed to come to a decision on another.

Paul Lee Bedgood, 34, was on trial on a charge of aggravated rape for assaults that occurred between 2006 and 2009.

A four-man, eight-woman jury found him not guilty of that charge, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

Bedgood also faced a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13 for acts that occurred about 2015 or 2016.

Jurors were unable to decide on that verdict.

Prosecutors have not yet said whether they will try Bedgood again on the charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13.

Bedgood was arrested in May 2016.

Online records show he remained Sunday in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked May 2, 2016, on one count each of first-degree rape and sexual battery.

Bedgood also was booked Nov. 15, 2016, on two counts of sexual battery.

