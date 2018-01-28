DeSoto seeks help finding 2 Shreveport-Bossier residents

WANTED: Samantha S. Smith, 26, of Shreveport, and Ernest A. Stephens Jr., 54, of Bossier City (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding two Shreveport-Bossier City residents.

Samantha S. Smith, 26, of Shreveport, is wanted on one count each of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She stands 5’5” tall and weighs 130 pounds.

And Ernest A. Stephens Jr., 54, of Bossier City, is wanted on one count each of of fourth-offense DWI and possession of a Schedule II CDS. He stands 5’7” tall and weighs 171 pounds.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that results in either's arrest.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers toll-free at (800) 505-7867 (STOP) or DeSoto sheriff’s Capt. James Clements at (318) 872-3956.

All calls to DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers are confidential.

