Reminder: Louisiana to offer free flu shots Wednesday

Louisiana's health department is offering free flu shots from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at sites throughout the state.

People who have not yet received a flu vaccine this season can just walk up and get immunized.

They should wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and bring their private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if they have one.

The flu causes about 700 deaths and nearly 8,000 hospitalizations during a severe season in Louisiana.

"We are already on track to meet and possibly exceed these statistics for the 2017-18 flu season,” said Dr. Frank Welch, the state's immunization medical director.

Flu clinic locations in Northwest Louisiana include the following parish health units:

Bienville Parish: 1285 Pine St., Suite 102, in Arcadia (318) 263-2125

Bossier Parish: 3022 Old Minden Road in Bossier City (318) 741-7314

Caddo Parish: 1035 Creswell Ave. in Shreveport (318) 676-5222

Claiborne Parish: 624 W. Main St. in Homer (318) 927-6127

DeSoto Parish: 113 Jefferson St. in Mansfield (318) 872-0472

Lincoln Parish: 405 E. Georgia Ave. in Ruston (318) 251-4120

Natchitoches Parish: 625 Bienville St. in Natchitoches (318) 357-3132

Red River Parish: 2015 Red Oak Road in Coushatta (318) 932-4087

Sabine Parish: 1230 W. Louisiana Ave. in Many (318) 256-4105

Webster Parish: 1200 Homer Road in Minden (318) 371-3030

