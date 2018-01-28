Students compete in Destination Imagination instant challenge

Students teamed up this weekend at Elm Grove Middle School in Bossier City for a 2018 Louisiana Destination Imagination instant challenge.

The intellectually stimulating competition requires them to solve complex problems with few resources and within a limited amount of time.

Haughton High sophomore Shelby Roy said the challenge has forced her to think outside the box. "I think of real-life problems in a whole different way and approach them differently because of the way I have to think when we have meetings.

"It's kind of stressful, but you really start to figure it out once you do it a few times."

Roy said each of her team members plays a unique role in solving assigned challenges.

"We started by finding a good time manager. And we found someone who's good at looking at materials ahead of time.

"You really have to think and use everybody that's in your group really wisely."

Eighty teams from throughout Louisiana will converge on Elm Grove Middle on March 3 for the Destination Imagination state tournament.

Those who win will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., for the global finals May 23-26.

