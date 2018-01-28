Customers voice concerns about W. 70th Dollar General closing

"We are poor black people, average black people, Hispanics. ... We need this and we need to look at ourselves and say let's not do this," Exie Angeletti said. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Some customers are none too pleased that a Dollar General store in Shreveport is closing its doors for good.

Lines of people stretched outside the West 70th Street store during blowout sales.

And some shoppers waited for hours to get in.

"We got in line probably around 12," Samantha Sinnie said. "So from 12 to 4:45 p.m. we were just standing in line waiting to check out."

Some customers told KSLA News 12 the store is closing due to a consistent number of shoplifting cases in the store.

Dollar General responded with the following statement:

" As part of a continual review on how we can best meet our customers' needs, we made the decision to close our store on West 70th in Shreveport. We plan to transfer employees to nearby stores in the area and we look forward to continuing to serve Caddo Parish residents with value and convenience at our 9 other stores in Shreveport city limits."

When asked, Dollar General never specified what the "factors" were.

Sinnie said the store's closing is an inconvenience to the surrounding community.

She's also concerned that the thefts from inside the store may spread into neighboring communities.

"Eventually, they're going to start stealing out of people's home. That's not safe, and I don't want anyone coming into my home and stealing anything I work hard for."

Exie Angeletti, another Dollar General customer, said the cost-efficient store is a necessity for the community.

"We are poor black people, average black people, Hispanics. ... We need this and we need to look at ourselves and say let's not do this."

Dollar General has not specified when the store will officially close.

