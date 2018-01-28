Natchitoches man missing for 5 days is found safe in Shreveport

Shreveport police found a missing Natchitoches man safe early Sunday morning, authorities report.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Travis Ray Casson Casson has spoken with his family members.

Casson's family reported him missing Friday.

They said they had not seen or heard from him since he drove away from an apartment complex in the 100 block of Louisiana Highway 3191 in Natchitoches on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they are releasing no further information about the case.

