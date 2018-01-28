Sky gazers, don't miss the super blue moon lunar eclipse Wednesday morning

Heads up, sky gazers! For the first time in more than 150 years, people will be able to see a supermoon, a blue moon and a lunar eclipse all at the same time.

It truly is a celestial triple threat! The last time this happened was March 31, 1866.

While the Earth revolves around the sun, the moon revolves around the Earth.

And several times each year, the sun, Earth and moon line up in a straight line.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between and the sun and moon and the moon passes through the Earth's shadow.

A lunar eclipse only occurs during a full moon.

With the sun not shining on the moon, it is going to darken. So it's not going to be as bright.

However, it's not going to appear a dark gray color either.

The moon is actually going to appear a reddish-orange color.

Keep in mind that during a lunar eclipse, half of the Earth still is receiving sunlight.

And even in the Earth's shadow, enough sunlight will pass through the atmosphere to illuminate the moon.

The Earth's atmosphere will filter out almost all of the visible light, which is all the colors of the rainbow, except for orange and red, which is why the moon will appear reddish-orange.

A lunar eclipse happens several times of year, so it's not that uncommon.

What is going to make this special is going super blue moon.

A supermoon is a full moon that is closest in its orbit to the Earth. Typically, a supermoon will appear about 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than an average full moon.

This full moon will actually be the second full moon in January, which is why it's referred to as a blue moon.

Blue moons are not very common because the moon goes through all of its phases once every 28 days.

A blue moon occurs about once every 2.5 years. This is where the phrase "Once in a blue moon" comes from.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday, give our take a couple of minutes depending on your exact location.

This is when the moon will start to move into the Earth's shadow.

Eventually, the moon will be covered by Earth's shadow.

This is when it will start to appear reddish-orange.

It will happen between 6:51 and 7:12 a.m.

There's only going to be a brief window to observe the total lunar eclipse because the moon will being setting shortly after 7 a.m.

With the moon setting, make sure you have a non-obstructed view of the western sky.

You don't want to have a lot of trees or buildings around, especially in front of you as you look west.

Clouds also could obstruct your view.

Right now, the forecast is looking good, though. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

You are going to need a heavy jacket, though. Temperatures will range from the mid-30s to near 40 degrees Wednesday morning.

