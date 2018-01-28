Wiley College honors Denzel Washington during HBCU national speech and debate tournament.

Hollywood powerhouse Denzel Washington has new accomplishments under his belt.

The Oscars award winning actor was inducted into the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Washington was in Marshall as Wiley College's debate team hosted the first HBCU national speech and debate tournament in the country.

Washington previously starred in the movie, "The Great Debaters" filmed at Wiley College back in 2007.

The movie was based on debate coach Melvin Tolson, played by Washington, leading Wiley College's debate team to a national championship in 1935.

More than 200 students from across the nation participated in this weeks tournament.

Washington's role in the movie earned him a golden globe nomination.