ETX's Wiley College honors Oscar winner Denzel Washington

Hollywood powerhouse Denzel Washington has new accomplishments under his belt.

The Oscar-winning actor was inducted into the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Washington was in Marshall, Texas, as Wiley College's debate team hosted the first HBCU national speech and debate tournament in the country.

Washington directed and starred in the movie "The Great Debaters" filmed at Wiley College in 2007.

The movie is about debate coach Melvin Tolson, played by Washington, leading Wiley College's debate team to a national championship in 1935.

Washington's role in the movie earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

More than 200 students from throughout the nation participated in this week's tournament.

