Bossier City woman pleads guilty to drug charge, possessing firearm

A Bossier City woman pled guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from her arrest in 2017.

Erin W. O'Daniel of Bossier City pleaded guilty before U.S. Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the US Attorney's Office of the Western District of Louisiana.

O'Daniel faces 10 years to life for the conspiracy count and five years for the firearms account. She also faces four years of supervised release and a $10 million fine

In October 2017, O'Daniel was pulled over by a Webster Parish sheriff's deputy on Interstate 20. The deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana and spotted a wad of cash in a bag in the car's center console.

After searching the car, he found two bags containing 282.7 grams of methamphetamine, two bags of marijuana, 14 ecstasy pills, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies and a .40 caliber loaded pistol.

After her arrest, she told officers that she had more methamphetamine at home. Law enforcement agents found 113.5 grams of methamphetamine in a box under her bed.

O'Daniel's sentencing is set for May 8, 2018.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.