Thousands march for life, raise their voices against abortion

Thousands of people converged on Northwest Louisiana Saturday morning for the 5th annual Life March. Pro-life supporters began their rally in Bossier City and marched across the Texas Street Bridge into downtown Shreveport.

Their goal: to speak out against abortion and to serve as a voice for the voiceless.

"We believe God created life and everyone deserves to have that life," said Gaston Bilbo, a march participant. "We want to stand for the unborn...the unborn babies don't have a voice."

Lisa Gould, a Minden resident and pro-life advocate said every child has a purpose, regardless of the conception circumstance.

"Just because a person has been raped that doesn't mean that this child doesn't have a purpose or a life of its own," Gould said

Gould said she has had abortions in the past and was left traumatized. She said there are much better alternatives to aborting a life.

"There's always a loving family out there that never has been able to have a child, so we think about that, as well," Gould said. "They would want to give that baby a loving home."

As pro-life advocates made their way into downtown Shreveport, less than 10 pro-choice supporters awaited them with signs that read, "70 percent of Americans are pro-choice" and "Pro-choice, pro women."

"Abortion is a safe thing when it's legal," said pro-choice proponent Sherry Kircus. "When it's illegal it does terrible damage, I remember the backstreet abortions."

Kircus said she believes proper birth control begins with education and readily available contraception.

"Seems to me anyone who wants fewer abortions, and I do, too, wants sexuality education and birth control," Kircus said. "Just say 'no' has never worked for a great many people."

Those on both sides of the divisive issue remained peaceful today.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.