Bossier Sheriff announces college scholarship

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington is now accepting applications for a $500 college scholarship.

Applications can be found on the Bossier Sheriff's Office website, here. Or click here for the application.

“This scholarship is one example of our commitment to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to invest in the lives of our young people,” said Sheriff Whittington in a news release.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school student from Bossier Parish.

The guidelines for applicants are as follows:

Applicants must be permanent residents of Louisiana, and the scholarship will be used to pay for higher education within the state of Louisiana.

Students must also be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students, and applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application.

Students must send completed applications by April 1 to Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Mary Kerry, Scholarship Application, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006.

Completed applications can also be delivered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office in the Bossier Parish Courthouse on the first floor, across from the fines department. Or at the Viking Drive Substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.

The scholarship is made possible through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.

“This Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the program’s respect for education,” said St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, Program Chair of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program, in a news release. “It demonstrates our confidence in Louisiana’s youth, our future leaders.”

For more information on the scholarship program, call (318) 965-3409.

