2 arrested for bringing drugs to NPDC

A man and a woman have been arrested after it was discovered that a number of drugs were found inside the vehicle they were traveling in.

Kenwick Jewitt, 38 and Betty Kelly, 36 were arrested after Natchitoches Parish Detention Center deputies saw marijuana in plain view in their vehicle, according to a news release.

When deputies searched Jewitt, they found .4 grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine, 11 suspected morphine pills and 1 suspected crack cocaine rock.

It is a felony to bring weapons, narcotics or any other contraband on to the grounds of NPDC. Everyone, including their vehicles, is subject to search at any time, according to a news release.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force were called in to assist in the search once they got a search warrant for the vehicle.

Agents found 3 grams of suspected marijuana, 1 suspected ecstasy pill and a .38 caliber revolver handgun, which was confirmed stolen from a local business.

Drug task force agents then searched Kelly's and Jewitt's homes, both in Natchitoches. At Kelly's home, they found approximately 1.2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Kelly was an employee of Aramark Food Service Corporation which is contracted to provide food services for the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Jewett is charged with:

1 count simple possession of marijuana

2 counts Possession of schedule I drugs

2 counts Possession of Schedule II drugs

1 count Second or subsequent offenses

1 count Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

1 count Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

1 count Possession of a stolen firearm

1 count Introduction of contraband into a penal facility

Kelly is charged with:

1 count Principal to the introduction of contraband into a penal facility

