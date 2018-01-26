Shreveport felon pleads guilty to possessing pistol

A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a pistol during a traffic stop even though he was a convicted felon.

Alvin Kincerely Law Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the guilty plea, a Shreveport officer pulled over Law Jr., who was driving a red pickup truck, on June 26, 2017.

Before the truck stopped, the officer saw a black object being tossed out the driver’s side window.

It was later retrieved and found to be a .380 caliber pistol.

Law has a 2011 felony conviction for possession of marijuana, fourth offense and cannot legally possess a gun.

Law faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The court set a sentencing date of May 8, 2018.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.