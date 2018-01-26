2 phone scams circulating in Caddo Parish

Caddo Parish deputies are warning people about two phone scams circulating the area.

In one, a caller impersonates an IRS agent and demands money to keep the person from being arrested for back taxes.

In the other scam, the caller threatens arrest for failing to comply with a jury summons.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says these are common scams and people should not give any personal information or money to those behind the hoax.

If you receive a call, “You don’t need to say anything. Just hand up. Never provide personal information over the phone,” said Sheriff Prator.

