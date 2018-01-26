Crime Stoppers tip helps police identify man linked to pair of armed robberies in Shreveport

A Crime Stoppers tip helps Shreveport police identify a man linked to a pair of business armed robberies Friday evening.

After following up on information from a tip, investigators were able to link 36-year-old Charles Dotson to two robberies.

Dotson was found to be under arrest in Panama City, FL on charges of attempted robbery in the area.

Back on Dec. 29, Shreveport police were called to the Circle K in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned Dotson allegedly enter the business with a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

One week later, police were called to a second Circle K in the 1300 block of Captain Shreve Dr.

This time, Dotson was reportedly caught in the act by the businesses’ surveillance camera.

Dotson now faces two counts of armed robbery for his alleged role in both business robberies.

His bond is set at $200,000 for each charge.

