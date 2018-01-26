Caddo Schools bookkeeper pleads guilty after stealing $2K

A Caddo Parish Schools bookkeeper pleaded guilty in what officials say is the first known conviction for malfeasance in office for any bookkeeper accused of theft in Caddo Parish.

Bridget M. Lee, 54, bookkeeper for Woodlawn High School. pleaded guilty Monday after a surprise audit revealing a cash shortage of more than $2,000.

Malfeasance in office is a felony conviction and carries a penalty up to five years.

Lee was sentenced to 18 months hard labor, suspended and to 18 months of supervised probation.

She also must make restitution to the Caddo Parish School Board.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.