Bossier City man charged with murder after selling man synthetic marijuana

A Bossier City man was arrested on Friday following an investigation which showed that the synthetic marijuana he sold to another man caused his death.

Treyvon Devonta Johnson, 24, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of schedule I (Marijuana) with the intent to distribute, and possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine) with the intent to distribute.

In the summer of 2017, the body of Brandon Balentine, 25, was found at a home in Benton on July 25. A friend at the home told officers that he and Balentine they smoked the synthetic marijuana that night, according to a news release from Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

During Bossier Parish detectives' investigation, they learned that Johnson had sold Balentine and his friend the synthetic marijuana.

According to an autopsy, his cause of death was “Synthetic Cannabinoid Intoxication.”

Johnson was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His total bond is set at $637,600.

