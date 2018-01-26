BSPO: 2017 crime report reveals drop in crime rate - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BSPO: 2017 crime report reveals drop in crime rate

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

The Bossier City Police Department released its annual crime stats for 2017 on Friday.

Overall reported crimes dropped from 2017 compared to 2016.

The numbers show reported incidents in the major crime categories of burglaries, aggravated assaults and thefts decreased in 2017.

However, the numbers have increased in categories of homicide, armed robbery, rape and auto theft cases.

A total of 11,472 crimes were reported to the department in 2017 compared to 11,586 crimes in 2016.

The crime stats are based on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s Part One Crimes categories which represent major crimes. 

2016

2017

Homicide

5

7

Rape

31

45

Armed Robbery

52

57

Burglary

457

427

Aggravated Assault

451

404

Theft

2,491

2,549

Auto Theft

221

283

Here's a list of Shreveport's 2017 crime stats in comparison. 

