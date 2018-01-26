BSPO: 2017 crime report reveals drop in crime rate

The Bossier City Police Department released its annual crime stats for 2017 on Friday.

Overall reported crimes dropped from 2017 compared to 2016.

The numbers show reported incidents in the major crime categories of burglaries, aggravated assaults and thefts decreased in 2017.

However, the numbers have increased in categories of homicide, armed robbery, rape and auto theft cases.

A total of 11,472 crimes were reported to the department in 2017 compared to 11,586 crimes in 2016.

The crime stats are based on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s Part One Crimes categories which represent major crimes.

2016 2017 Homicide 5 7 Rape 31 45 Armed Robbery 52 57 Burglary 457 427 Aggravated Assault 451 404 Theft 2,491 2,549 Auto Theft 221 283

Here's a list of Shreveport's 2017 crime stats in comparison.

