BAFB inducts 9 new honorary commanders

The 2nd Bomb Wing inducted nine honorary commanders during a ceremony at the Barksdale Club Jan. 19, 2018/Source: BAFB 2d BW Public Affairs

The 2nd Bomb Wing inducted nine honorary commanders during a ceremony at the Barksdale Club Jan. 19, 2018.

The Honorary Commander program partners Barksdale unit commanders with local community leaders, to increase the public’s understanding of the base to help strengthen the relationship between Barksdale and the Shreveport-Bossier City communities.

Program participants will spend time with their associated units, learning about the base’s mission and connect Airmen to the local community.

“Our mission requires trained and ready Airmen, and their readiness is largely dependent on support from this great community," said Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “The Honorary Commander program is one more way we can bring the Airmen and the community together to build an even stronger relationship between the two.”

The new honorary commanders are as followed:

-Jason Cram, Architect, Vintage Design Group

UNIT: 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron

- Charles Chrisman, Owner/Operator, McDonalds

UNIT: 26th Operational Weather Squadron

- Kathleen French, Director of Community Relations, Port of Caddo-Bossier

UNIT: 2nd Operations Support Squadron

- Richard M. John, Attorney at Law, Smith & John Attorneys At Law

UNIT: 340th Weapons Squadron

- Lisa Johnson, President, Bossier Chamber of Commerce

UNIT: 96th Bomb Squadron

- Emily Langley, Owner, E. Mott Solutions

UNIT: 2nd Comptroller Squadron

- Timothy Manger, President, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

UNIT: 11th Bomb Squadron

- Mike McSwain, Principal-In-Charge, Mike McSwain Architect, LLC

UNIT: 2nd Operations Group

- Robert "Scott" Ward, Owner/Officer, Southern Components, Inc.

UNIT: 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron

Barksdale leadership selects candidates who can positively impact public support for the base, such as:

Non-federal elected or appointed officials, Mayors, Chamber of commerce-type group members, Principals of local schools, Military Affairs Committee members, Others with positive influence in the community.

The next round of honorary commander nominations are being accepted from now until March 5.

For more information, or to submit a nomination of someone who would serve well as an honorary commander, contact the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs at 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.