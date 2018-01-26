Happening this weekend in the ArkLaTex

Events happening across the ArkLaTex this weekend.

Jan. 27

Minden Mardi Gras Fasching Parade

3p.m. – 7p.m.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. starting on Elm St/Germantown Road and winds through the Minden Historic District, Downtown and back to the Germantown Road.

Mardi Gras Brunch

9a.m - 1p.m

Geaux Fresh

National GBCU Speech and Debate Championship Tournament

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Great Debaters of Wiley College

Johnny Mathis- The Voice of Romance Tour 2018

8 p.m.

Horseshoe Casino

Fill a bag Sale

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Uptown Cheapskate

5th Annual Life March

10 a.m.

Louisiana Boardwalk

Jan. 28

Six Leg Fun Run & 5k

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Front Street Texarkana

Know it all Trivia

8:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Fat Jacks Oyster and Sports Bar Texarkana Arkansas

