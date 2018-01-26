Happening this weekend in the ArkLaTex

Events happening across the ArkLaTex this weekend.
Jan. 27
Minden Mardi Gras Fasching Parade
3p.m. – 7p.m.
The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. starting on Elm St/Germantown Road and winds through the Minden Historic District, Downtown and back to the Germantown Road.
Mardi Gras Brunch
9a.m - 1p.m
Geaux Fresh
National GBCU Speech and Debate Championship Tournament
8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
The Great Debaters of Wiley College
Johnny Mathis- The Voice of Romance Tour 2018
8 p.m.
Horseshoe Casino
Fill a bag Sale
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Uptown Cheapskate
5th Annual Life March
10 a.m.
Louisiana Boardwalk
Jan. 28
Six Leg Fun Run & 5k
12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Front Street Texarkana
Know it all Trivia
8:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Fat Jacks Oyster and Sports Bar Texarkana Arkansas
