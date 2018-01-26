Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana found in Bossier

Bossier Sheriff Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service seized almost 40 pounds of marijuana. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff Department)

Earlier this week post office inspectors contacted Bossier detectives regarding a suspicious package.

Two packages were sent from the same address in California and addressed to two different residences in Bossier City.

Upon arrival, agents found nearly 40 pounds of marijuana inside the two packages.

After a thorough investigation agents arrested Jacquelyn N. Taylor, 34, of Shed Road.

Inside one of the homes, authorities found five baggies of marijuana packed for resale, a smoking pipe, a handgun, as well as a one-year-old living in the residence.

Taylor is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Minor and Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

