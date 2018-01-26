Man injured in officer involved shooting in Bienville Parish standoff

One man is recovering in a Shreveport hospital following a shootout with law enforcement in Bienville Parish.

The shooting happened just before noon on Bumgardner Road in Heflin, that's in Bienville Parish, according to Bienville Sheriff John Ballance.

Officers and a special response team were sent out to the mobile home of Steven Hulion, 41, to perform surveillance of his mobile home.

Hulion was wanted on warrants for aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery. That's when a judge issued warrants for Hulion and a search warrant for his home after a woman showed up at University Health after being beaten, allegedly by Hulion.

Ballance did not say how the woman knew Hulion.

A family member was set to have Hulion come out of the home. Hulion made threats against law enforcement.

Hulion came out shooting, and deputies returned fire, striking Hulion, according to Ballance.

Hulion was airlifted to Shreveport to University Health for treatment. According to University Health representative, Hulion is in serious condition.

Louisiana State Police is now in charge of the investigation, Sheriff Ballance said.

