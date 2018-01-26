2 accused of stealing truck in Texarkana, AR

Texarkana, AR police have arrested two people accused of stealing a truck Wednesday.

Police say they were called to a fire station in the 2700 block of Senator Street for a reported auto theft.

When they arrived officers discovered a 2007 red Chevrolet truck was stolen from someone there.

At around 9:20 a.m. officers saw the vehicle reported stolen traveling north in the 3600 block of County Avenue.

The officers followed the truck into a parking lot on County Avenue and say 2 people got out and ran in separate directions.

Officers chased and caught 21-year-old Lamario Harper and 20-year-old Marcarius Stroops, both of Texarkana, AR.

After searching the suspects officers found a wallet with items belonging to the victim of a recent vehicle burglary and a plastic bag containing several prescription medication pills believed to be narcotics.

Both suspects were charged with auto theft, theft by receiving, fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.

Harper was found to have an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

Stroops was found to have warrants for misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.

